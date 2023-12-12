Police arrest man and seize his dog after reports of hare coursing in Derbyshire village
A man was arrested and saw his dog seized by officers after they received reports of possible hare coursing in Derbyshire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Monday, December 11, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) arrested a man and seized his dog – following reports of suspected hare coursing in the Barlborough area.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “We are aware that this affects rural communities throughout the county, so please get in touch with the DRCT with any information regarding hare coursing or the illegal hunting of mammals with dogs.”
The DRCT can be contacted by emailing [email protected].