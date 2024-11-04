Police break up illegal rave in Derbyshire town – with several arrests made for drugs offences

A number of arrests were made after police broke up an illegal rave in a Derbyshire town – with several motorists taken into custody.

On Sunday, November 3, officers responded to reports of an illegal rave at Halldale Quarry in Matlock.

A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Our team responded to disperse the gathering and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“During the event, several vehicles were stopped, and unfortunately, some drivers were found to be under the influence of drugs. Additionally, some individuals were found in possession of class A and class B drugs whilst in control of a motor vehicle and were further arrested for the offence.

The illegal rave was broken up by police officers.

“Driving under the influence poses a serious risk to everyone on the road, and we will continue to take action against those who choose to put others in harms way.”

