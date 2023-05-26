Police bid to trace pair who may be able to help investigation into theft of high-value gift cards in Derbyshire
The cards were stolen from the Co-op on Duffield Road, Derby – between 12.50pm and 1.00pm on Wednesday, April 26.
Two men went into the shop and selected a number of Apple gift cards, taking two to the shop assistant and requesting they were both loaded with a large amount of money.
They paid with cash and while the victim counted the money, they switched the cards with empty ones, before deciding they no longer wanted the gift cards and took their money back.
The men are reported to have then left the store with the loaded gift cards.
If you know these men or have any information which could help officers to trace them, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*253774:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.