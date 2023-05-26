News you can trust since 1855
Police bid to trace pair who may be able to help investigation into theft of high-value gift cards in Derbyshire

Officers are calling on the public to help them locate two men who might be able to aid their enquiries into the theft of high-value gift cards from a Derbyshire shop.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The cards were stolen from the Co-op on Duffield Road, Derby – between 12.50pm and 1.00pm on Wednesday, April 26.

Two men went into the shop and selected a number of Apple gift cards, taking two to the shop assistant and requesting they were both loaded with a large amount of money.

They paid with cash and while the victim counted the money, they switched the cards with empty ones, before deciding they no longer wanted the gift cards and took their money back.

Officers believe these two men could assist with their enquiries into the incident.Officers believe these two men could assist with their enquiries into the incident.
The men are reported to have then left the store with the loaded gift cards.

If you know these men or have any information which could help officers to trace them, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*253774:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.