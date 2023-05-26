Police arrest wanted male and seize car from driver during patrol in Derbyshire town
On Thursday, May 25, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “First off we had a vehicle stopped in the Shipley Park Area. The driver didn’t have a license or insurance for the vehicle. The car was seized and the driver will have his day in court to account for his actions.
“Next up, we located a wanted male on Hands Road, Heanor. He is now enjoying an all inclusive stay at Ripley Custody suite ready for court tomorrow.”