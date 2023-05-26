News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

Police arrest wanted male and seize car from driver during patrol in Derbyshire town

Officers discovered a wanted male and confiscated a vehicle from an uninsured driver in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th May 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday, May 25, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “First off we had a vehicle stopped in the Shipley Park Area. The driver didn’t have a license or insurance for the vehicle. The car was seized and the driver will have his day in court to account for his actions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire drivers warned of long traffic delays in Chesterfield after A61 Northbound closed due to police incident

This car was seized by SNT officers.This car was seized by SNT officers.
This car was seized by SNT officers.
Most Popular

“Next up, we located a wanted male on Hands Road, Heanor. He is now enjoying an all inclusive stay at Ripley Custody suite ready for court tomorrow.”