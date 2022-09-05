Police bid to trace man in connection with alleged assault in Derbyshire village

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers wish to speak with Daniel Brockie, 31, in connection with an alleged assault in Hilton.

Daniel Brockie has links to Swadlincote and the wider South Derbyshire area, but it is possible he may be in other parts of the East Midlands region.

Any sightings of Brockie should be reported to the police.

If you have seen Brockie, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*440423:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101