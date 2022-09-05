Police bid to trace man in connection with alleged assault in Derbyshire village
Police are asking the public to aid their efforts to locate a man in relation to a reported assault in Derbyshire.
Officers wish to speak with Daniel Brockie, 31, in connection with an alleged assault in Hilton.
Daniel Brockie has links to Swadlincote and the wider South Derbyshire area, but it is possible he may be in other parts of the East Midlands region.
READ THIS: Teen firebug who destroyed two schools in Derbyshire arson spree given hospital order at court
Most Popular
-
1
Traffic queues on M1 in Derbyshire after incidents on both carriageways
-
2
Shocking footage shows moment Derbyshire drunk driver hits lorry and flips her car
-
3
Travellers set up illegal encampment near Chesterfield – having broken into site to gain access
-
4
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office warns of torrential rain and lightning
-
5
Dodgy drivers caught up to no good on Derbyshire roads in the last fortnight
If you have seen Brockie, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*440423:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.