Police bid to trace Derbyshire woman as they investigate ‘suspicious incident’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were called to a suspicious incident at the parade of shops in Osmaston Road, Allenton on June 24.

The pictured woman was in the area at the time, and officers are keen to speak to her as part of their investigation.

Officers are working to locate this woman following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who recognises her is urged to contact the police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*363322:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101