News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police bid to trace Derbyshire man in connection with serious assault – with public urged not to approach

Officers are attempting to locate a Derbyshire man in connection with a serious assault.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:42 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who officers wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault.

Peter Krok lives in Normanton, Derby and is known to frequent the city centre and Kingsway areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police launch investigation after incident that saw shop staff threatened with knife in Derbyshire town

Most Popular
This is the man who officers are trying to locate.This is the man who officers are trying to locate.
This is the man who officers are trying to locate.

Anyone who has seen the 20-year-old, or those with any knowledge of where he might be, should not to approach him. Instead, they are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*782631:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.