Police bid to trace Derbyshire man in connection with serious assault – with public urged not to approach
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who officers wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault.
Peter Krok lives in Normanton, Derby and is known to frequent the city centre and Kingsway areas.
Anyone who has seen the 20-year-old, or those with any knowledge of where he might be, should not to approach him. Instead, they are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*782631:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.