Police bid to identify pair after hundreds of pounds of perfume stolen in Derbyshire town

The incidents occurred in Ripley on Thursday, June 30 at JH Hurst Chemist on High Street and Superdrug on Oxford Street. Around £600 worth of perfume was stolen from the two shops.
Officers are keen to speak to the pictured man and woman, who were in the area when the thefts took place.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting incident number 22*376494:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.