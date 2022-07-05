Police bid to identify pair after hundreds of pounds of perfume stolen in Derbyshire town

The incidents occurred in Ripley on Thursday, June 30 at JH Hurst Chemist on High Street and Superdrug on Oxford Street. Around £600 worth of perfume was stolen from the two shops.

Officers are keen to speak to the pictured man and woman, who were in the area when the thefts took place.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting incident number 22*376494:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101