Police bemoan alleged drug-driver's 'addiction to Quavers' after crash on straight Derbyshire road
Police say a driver blamed an ‘imaginary deer’ after crashing his car on a straight section of Derbyshire road.
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:37 am
Officers confirmed the motorist was arrested and charged after refusing to provide a blood sample following the incident in Duffield.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: “What contributed to this collision on a straight bit of road?
“The drivers addiction to Quavers. The imaginary deer he swerved for.
“The driver using his car as a 'hot box' (his words) to smoke cannabis.”