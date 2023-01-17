Police attacks ‘won’t be tolerated’ after four Derbyshire officers assaulted in three separate incidents

In one incident, officers responded to reports of an assault in Holmewood in Chesterfield at just after 4.50am on Monday 16 January. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene for assault, criminal damage, and threats to kill.

During the arrest the man is believed to have headbutted one of the officers and was further arrested on suspicion assaulting an emergency worker.

In a separate incident, officers were called to Sinfin Lane, near Grampion Way, in Derby at around 4.40am on Saturday 14 January, following reports that a man has crashed his car into a roundabout. While they were arresting the man on suspicion of drink driving one of the officers was punched in the face.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker. He’s been bailed pending further enquiries.

Another man has been remanded in custody after being charged with assaulting two officers in an incident on Cavendish Court in Derby on Thursday 12 January at 7.45pm.

Dominic Stewart, 28 of HMP Nottingham, is accused of biting two officers while in police custody after being arrested for assault and criminal damage.

Chief Inspector Steve Johnson said: “It is completely unacceptable for officers to be assaulted while on duty and this will not be tolerated.