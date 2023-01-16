Reckless Derbyshire driver speeds 120mph while turning lights on and off
Police topped a driver who was speeding 120mph on A38 in Ripley.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 9:14pm
The driver tried to escape from an unmarked police car in a ‘Maverick’ style, by speeding at 100mph with no lights on.
While chased by officers, he continued to drive at speeds of up to 120mph and turning his lights on and off on an unlit carriageway.
When stopped by officers, the driver said the reason for his apparent thrill seeking was an electrical issue with his lights.
The car has been seized following the incident.