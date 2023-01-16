Reckless Derbyshire driver speeds 120mph while turning lights on and off

The driver tried to escape from an unmarked police car in a ‘Maverick’ style, by speeding at 100mph with no lights on.

While chased by officers, he continued to drive at speeds of up to 120mph and turning his lights on and off on an unlit carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When stopped by officers, the driver said the reason for his apparent thrill seeking was an electrical issue with his lights.

While chased by officers, the driver continued to drive at speeds of up to 120mph and turning his lights on and off on an unlit carriageway.