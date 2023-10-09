Police arrest woman at Chesterfield property that has “caused many issues for local residents”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, October 7, officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to an address at Green Farm Close, in the Loundsley Green area of the town.

A Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Our partners obtained a partial closure order for an address at Green Farm Close, which has caused many issues for local residents – the occupant and one other are allowed to reside. Both are male.

Officers attended the address at Green Farm Close on Saturday.