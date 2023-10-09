News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest woman at Chesterfield property that has “caused many issues for local residents”

A woman was arrested by officers after she was found hiding at an address in Chesterfield that has “caused many issues for local residents.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
On Saturday, October 7, officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to an address at Green Farm Close, in the Loundsley Green area of the town.

A Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Our partners obtained a partial closure order for an address at Green Farm Close, which has caused many issues for local residents – the occupant and one other are allowed to reside. Both are male.

Officers attended the address at Green Farm Close on Saturday.
“Newbold SNT attended to check and heard a female inside. Miraculously, no one answers the door, playing dead or hide and seek until the troops arrive with the ‘big red key.’ One female arrested, charged and remanded in custody until Monday,” the spokesperson added.