Police called to reports of stolen mobility scooter thrown onto train lines near Chesterfield
A stolen mobility scooter was thrown onto train lines near Chesterfield during an incident last week.
Last week, officers from the Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an incident near Bellhouse Lane in Staveley.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We attended an incident involving a stolen mobility scooter that had been thrown onto the old train lines.
“If you recognise this mobility scooter or know someone who does, please contact 101, quoting incident number 518-250923. Proof of ownership will be required.”