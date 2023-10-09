News you can trust since 1855
Police called to reports of stolen mobility scooter thrown onto train lines near Chesterfield

A stolen mobility scooter was thrown onto train lines near Chesterfield during an incident last week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:55 BST
Last week, officers from the Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an incident near Bellhouse Lane in Staveley.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We attended an incident involving a stolen mobility scooter that had been thrown onto the old train lines.

“If you recognise this mobility scooter or know someone who does, please contact 101, quoting incident number 518-250923. Proof of ownership will be required.”