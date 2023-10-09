Police called to reports of stolen mobility scooter thrown onto train lines near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, officers from the Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an incident near Bellhouse Lane in Staveley.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We attended an incident involving a stolen mobility scooter that had been thrown onto the old train lines.

