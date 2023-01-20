Police arrest wanted man in Derbyshire village – and ensure his passenger ‘didn’t escape justice’
A man was arrested after being pulled over in a Derbyshire village – with officers discovering that he was wanted in another part of the county.
On Thursday, January 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in South Normanton.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “To our surprise, the owner was in the passenger seat. Unfortunately for them, the driver was our third uninsured disqualified driver of the day and wanted by colleagues at Amber Valley Police.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested by DRPU officers – but they added that the “owner didn’t escape justice. He was reported for document offences including no MOT as it expired in November 2021!”