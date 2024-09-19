Police arrest wanted man for series of offences – after failed attempt to flee from officers in Derbyshire town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Wednesday, September 18, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team brought a wanted man into custody in Shirebrook town centre.
A team spokesperson said: “Yesterday, officers spotted a wanted male on Shirebrook Market Place. This male didn’t seem too keen on speaking to us and decided to run away.
“Officers took chase and after a short foot chase the male was detained and arrested by officers for a number of offences. Upon searching the male, a quantity of suspected drugs was located which has now been taken off the streets of Shirebrook.
“Investigations will be continued by our North East Derbyshire response colleagues.
“During the chase for this suspect we recognised that a member of the public attempted to stop this male for us on Ashbourne Street in Shirebrook. We were too busy to say thank you to this member of the public so wanted to say thanks online, your assistance was much appreciated.”