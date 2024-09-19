Police arrest wanted man for series of offences – after failed attempt to flee from officers in Derbyshire town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A wanted man was arrested in a Derbyshire town on suspicion of several offences – following failed efforts to evade arrest by fleeing from the police.

On Wednesday, September 18, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team brought a wanted man into custody in Shirebrook town centre.

A team spokesperson said: “Yesterday, officers spotted a wanted male on Shirebrook Market Place. This male didn’t seem too keen on speaking to us and decided to run away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers took chase and after a short foot chase the male was detained and arrested by officers for a number of offences. Upon searching the male, a quantity of suspected drugs was located which has now been taken off the streets of Shirebrook.

The wanted man was arrested by officers after being spotted in Shirebrook.The wanted man was arrested by officers after being spotted in Shirebrook.
The wanted man was arrested by officers after being spotted in Shirebrook.

“Investigations will be continued by our North East Derbyshire response colleagues.

READ THIS: Fire service issues update after investigation into blaze at Chesterfield business

“During the chase for this suspect we recognised that a member of the public attempted to stop this male for us on Ashbourne Street in Shirebrook. We were too busy to say thank you to this member of the public so wanted to say thanks online, your assistance was much appreciated.”