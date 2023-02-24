Police arrest two people and recover ‘significant amount of drugs’ after raid on Chesterfield home

On Tuesday, February 21, the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant at a property on Rockley Close, Grangewood.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A significant amount of Class B drugs were recovered from the address. Two people were arrested and are on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Chesterfield SNT will continue to tackle criminality related to drugs and the effects drugs have on the community.”

If you believe there could be a cannabis grow in your area, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

