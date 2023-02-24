Derbyshire man fined £750 after headbutting police officer as she tried to protect him from injury

Officers were called to an incident in Walnut Close in Ilkeston just after 1.30am on Wednesday, February 8.

Liam Davies was arrested and became aggressive in the police van – and headbutted the officer as she tried to stop him from banging his head against the wall of the vehicle.

Appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, the 34-year-old of Walnut Close, Ilkeston, admitted assault of an emergency worker.

The incident occurred on Walnut Close.