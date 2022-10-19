Police arrest two men after spree of burglaries in and around Derbyshire town
Officers have arrested two men after investigating a number of burglaries in a Derbyshire town and its surrounding areas.
On Tuesday, October 18, the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that two males were arrested and charged in relation to a series of burglaries in and around the town.
After bringing the men into custody, officers confirmed that they are aware of a number of other burglaries in the surrounding areas of Clay Cross.
The SNT reassured residents that further investigations into these offences are still ongoing.