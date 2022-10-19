News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest two men after spree of burglaries in and around Derbyshire town

Officers have arrested two men after investigating a number of burglaries in a Derbyshire town and its surrounding areas.

By Tom Hardwick
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 1:20pm

On Tuesday, October 18, the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that two males were arrested and charged in relation to a series of burglaries in and around the town.

After bringing the men into custody, officers confirmed that they are aware of a number of other burglaries in the surrounding areas of Clay Cross.

The two men have since been charged in connection with the burglaries.

The SNT reassured residents that further investigations into these offences are still ongoing.