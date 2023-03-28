News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest resident of Derbyshire town caught with drugs and knife after stop and search

Officers made an arrest in a Derbyshire town after discovering an individual carrying drugs and a knife.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:48 BST

On Saturday, March 25, an individual was stopped and searched by officers in Shirebrook – and found to be in possession of both drugs and an illegal lock-knife.

A spokesperson for the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “After all the hard work put in by your SNT alone, it's still really frustrating to us that we can carry out a stop search and find someone in possession of a knife, just walking in Shirebrook.

“In light of our upcoming campaign against knife crime, Operation Sceptre, we would like to issue a warning of what the consequences of carrying a knife in a public place are.

The individual was taken into custody by SNT officers.
“Remember, it is an offence to carry a knife or an offensive weapon in a public place, even if the person carrying it claims they were not intending to use it. The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or weapon illegally is either four years in prison, an unlimited fine or both. You'll get a prison sentence if you're convicted of carrying a knife or weapon illegally more than once.

“Let's stamp out knife crime and help make our neighbourhood safer together.”

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.