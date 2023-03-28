Police arrest resident of Derbyshire town caught with drugs and knife after stop and search
Officers made an arrest in a Derbyshire town after discovering an individual carrying drugs and a knife.
On Saturday, March 25, an individual was stopped and searched by officers in Shirebrook – and found to be in possession of both drugs and an illegal lock-knife.
A spokesperson for the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “After all the hard work put in by your SNT alone, it's still really frustrating to us that we can carry out a stop search and find someone in possession of a knife, just walking in Shirebrook.
“In light of our upcoming campaign against knife crime, Operation Sceptre, we would like to issue a warning of what the consequences of carrying a knife in a public place are.
“Remember, it is an offence to carry a knife or an offensive weapon in a public place, even if the person carrying it claims they were not intending to use it. The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or weapon illegally is either four years in prison, an unlimited fine or both. You'll get a prison sentence if you're convicted of carrying a knife or weapon illegally more than once.
“Let's stamp out knife crime and help make our neighbourhood safer together.”
