Officers were called to a house in Peveril Crescent in West Hallam at 1pm on Saturday, March 25, following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Millie Bryan, of Buckminster Road in Ilkeston, has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in police custody.

The 23-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday 27 March and was released on court bail.

Two others arrested at the scene have been released without charge.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Hall said: “We understand that incidents such as this are unusual for the area, and we understand that residents would have been concerned given the level of police response.

“However, after officers responded quickly and arrested three people, we have now charged a woman in connection with the incident.

“If you have any concerns, or information that may be able to assist with our enquiries, you can contact the force on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101