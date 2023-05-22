Police arrest pair after suspected drugs and knuckle duster discovered in raid on home in Derbyshire town

The search was carried out at Church Road, Darley Dale on Friday, May 19. Suspected class A drugs, drug-related items and a knuckle duster were seized by officers.

The man, a 33-year-old from Matlock, and the woman, a 33-year-old from Darley Dale, were questioned and released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Grant said: “We continue to work hard throughout the year to keep our area safe, target drug misuse and violent offences. We will take action against those found to be involved in the supply or production of drugs.

The warrant was carried out at a property on Church Road.

“Our work often relies on the support of the local community, and I would encourage residents to contact us with any information or concerns about drug misuse.”

