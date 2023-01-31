News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary and stalking in Derbyshire village

Officers arrested a man in a Derbyshire village who was wanted in relation with burglary and stalking offences.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Saturday, January 28, the Creswell and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Teams found themselves in Whitwell looking for a suspect, who was wanted in connection with a Christmas Eve burglary and an allegation of stalking.

An SNT spokesperson said: “With the assistance of other officers, the suspect was located on a back garden.

The suspect was apprehended in a Whitwell garden.
“As officers burst through the gate, the game was up – no chance of running this time. Suspect arrested and transported to Ripley Custody Suite.”