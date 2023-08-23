News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest man wanted for rape outside Derbyshire town – and seize his vehicle after positive drugs test

Officers located and arrested a man who was wanted for rape in Derbyshire during a series of patrols.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:19 BST

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have engaged in proactive patrols across Matlock in recent weeks – coming across a driver in Matlock Bath who was wanted for rape by officers in Derby.

The driver was stopped and found to have no insurance. He tested positive for cannabis and officers also found drugs in the vehicle.

Officers took the motorist into custody and seized their car – with the investigation ongoing.