Police arrest man on suspicion of three offences – after uncovering weapon and drugs in Derbyshire town
Officers arrested a man in a Derbyshire town after discovering that he was in possession of drugs and a weapon.
On Wednesday, August 21, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped and searched a male in the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “He was found to have been in possession of an offensive weapon, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and a further quantity of Class B drugs.
“The male has been arrested for the offences and is currently on his way to custody.”