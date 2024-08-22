Police arrest man on suspicion of three offences – after uncovering weapon and drugs in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:02 BST
Officers arrested a man in a Derbyshire town after discovering that he was in possession of drugs and a weapon.

On Wednesday, August 21, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped and searched a male in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “He was found to have been in possession of an offensive weapon, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and a further quantity of Class B drugs.

“The male has been arrested for the offences and is currently on his way to custody.”