An 85-year-old Derbyshire resident has been granted the freedom of his village - after dedicating over 20 years to litter picking in the community.

Former postman Don Watson was given the ceremonial title of “Honorary Freeman” by Pilsley Parish Council, becoming the first resident of the village to be granted the honour.

In a speech given at the presentation ceremony, parish councillor Michael Shaw gave thanks to Don.

The parish councillor said: “Pilsley Parish Council has not previously granted this award and we feel that the honour is the best way to thank Don for all his years - over 20 – in helping to keep the streets and verges of our village clean and tidy. In an immeasurable way he has helped the Parish Council in its own efforts to keep the parish clean and tidy.

Don Watson has been granted the freedom of Pilsley during a presentation ceremony

“So much so in fact that we have had representations from all over Pilsley and Lower Pilsley wanting to thank him for his work on behalf of the entire community.”

Almost 100 people attended the ceremony, including members of the Parish Council, Pilsley residents and 11 members of Don’s family.

After Cllr Shaw's speech, Don was invited to step forward and collect a ceremonial certificate, confirming his title as the Freeman of Pilsley. He was joined by his wife, Jan, who was also presented with a bouquet of flowers.

Pilsley Parish Council clerk Kath Gruber said: “It was a really lovely ceremony. There was lots of people there and they were all clapping and taking pictures.

“It was so nice, as his children and grandchildren were there as well, and you could tell how proud they are of him.”

Don has been a Pilsely resident for around 56 years after moving from London to the village in the late 60s. For 20 years he has voluntarily gone around the village with his litter picker and black sacks collecting litter and keeping the village tidy.

Over the past six years, Don has collected 36,799 plastic bottles, 3,871 glass bottles, 35,048 aluminium cans, 1,220 steel drinks cans and 964 drinks cartons.

As well as being named the Freeman of Pilsley, a plaque with Don’s name will also be attached to a tree on Morton Road’s recreation ground.