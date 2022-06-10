Police arrest man in Chesterfield after reports he tried doors and entered people’s homes

Members of the St Augustine’s Facebook group had reported today that an individual was attempting to enter properties in the area – and had been successful in some cases. Some also alleged that he had been behaving aggressively towards other residents.
Officers later arrested a male in connection with these incidents, and a Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a number of calls reporting concerns about the safety of a man in the St Augustine’s Crescent area this morning.
“He is reported to have tried doors and entered homes, to have been shouting and walking on the road.
“Officers attended the area and a man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He is currently in police custody.”