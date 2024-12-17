Police arrest man and discover cannabis grow after reports of suspicious activity at property in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police uncovered a cannabis grow and arrested a man following reports of suspicious activity at an address in Derbyshire.

Officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team visited a property in the town last week, following several reports of suspicious activity from members of the local community.

A team spokesperson said: “Upon attending the property, a male at the address immediately ran from officers, but after giving chase he was soon apprehended. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of the production of cannabis to allow our investigations to continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Inside the property we found it had been heavily modified to allow for the production of cannabis. 54 mature plants were seized and will be destroyed. Other plant and equipment found was subsequently taken down and dismantled.

Officers seized more than 50 cannabis plants.placeholder image
Officers seized more than 50 cannabis plants.

READ THIS: Derbyshire village uses watermill to power Christmas lights in the Peak District

“This is another great example of the local community coming together to help tackle crime within their community. I would like to offer my thanks to everyone who takes the time to report this kind of suspicious activity.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice