Police arrest man and discover cannabis grow after reports of suspicious activity at property in Derbyshire town
Officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team visited a property in the town last week, following several reports of suspicious activity from members of the local community.
A team spokesperson said: “Upon attending the property, a male at the address immediately ran from officers, but after giving chase he was soon apprehended. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of the production of cannabis to allow our investigations to continue.
“Inside the property we found it had been heavily modified to allow for the production of cannabis. 54 mature plants were seized and will be destroyed. Other plant and equipment found was subsequently taken down and dismantled.
“This is another great example of the local community coming together to help tackle crime within their community. I would like to offer my thanks to everyone who takes the time to report this kind of suspicious activity.”