Police arrest man and discover cannabis grow after reports of suspicious activity at property in Derbyshire town

Police uncovered a cannabis grow and arrested a man following reports of suspicious activity at an address in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team visited a property in the town last week, following several reports of suspicious activity from members of the local community.

A team spokesperson said: “Upon attending the property, a male at the address immediately ran from officers, but after giving chase he was soon apprehended. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of the production of cannabis to allow our investigations to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inside the property we found it had been heavily modified to allow for the production of cannabis. 54 mature plants were seized and will be destroyed. Other plant and equipment found was subsequently taken down and dismantled.

Officers seized more than 50 cannabis plants.

“This is another great example of the local community coming together to help tackle crime within their community. I would like to offer my thanks to everyone who takes the time to report this kind of suspicious activity.”