Police arrest four men after reports of burglary at Derbyshire golf club
Yesterday evening, officers from Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team and Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team attended reports of a burglary in progress at the Renishaw Park Golf Club.
An SNT spokesperson said: “On arrival there were four suspects at the scene. After conducting enquiries, the suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary and subsequently taken to custody.
“All suspects have been interviewed and bailed for the offences whilst further enquiries are underway.”
Anyone with further information can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.