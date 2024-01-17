News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest four men after reports of burglary at Derbyshire golf club

Officers made four arrests after being called to the scene of a burglary at a golf club in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
Yesterday evening, officers from Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team and Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team attended reports of a burglary in progress at the Renishaw Park Golf Club.

An SNT spokesperson said: “On arrival there were four suspects at the scene. After conducting enquiries, the suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary and subsequently taken to custody.

“All suspects have been interviewed and bailed for the offences whilst further enquiries are underway.”

Four men were taken into custody.Four men were taken into custody.
Anyone with further information can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.