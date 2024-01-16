A “despicable” Chesterfield man stole £125,000 from his uncle in an elaborate banking con – claiming to have enlisted the help of the CEO of Barclays Bank.

Lee Byard, 36, “pulled the wool” over his doting relative's eyes with a “ruse” that he had been locked out of his Barclays bank account and cash deposits were needed to regain access.

Over a period between July 2020 and August 2021 he also requested loans for rent, bills, food, courses he was taking and roofing work.

Derby Crown Court heard that while roofer Byard asked for “bigger and bigger” loans he “embellished” his lies with a convoluted story that the Barclays executive team had become involved.

Lee Byard was jailed for three years

Prosecutor Abigail Joyce described how Byard told his uncle Andrew Loveridge his account problems were just “the tip of the iceberg”, saying he was in meetings with former Barclays CEO Jes Staley and group chairman Nigel Higgins.

Ms Joyce said: “(Mr Loveridge) believed Mr Byard’s account was locked – he believed he was sending money to assist with a technical issue and getting his account unlocked.

"A person purporting to be Nigel Higgins called Mr Loveridge pretending to be Nigel Higgins – he questioned why he (Mr Higgins) would be involved an an issue at an Alfreton branch but was told that could not be disclosed.”

Mr Loveridge was also sceptical when he overheard a child in the background of the call as he had Googled the chairman, who appeared to be “more mature”.

However, Byard “joked” that perhaps he had remarried, said Ms Joyce.

As Byard’s lies deepened he pretended to be in London having meetings at the Barclays headquarters in Canary Wharf with CEO Jes Staley, telling Mr Loveridge how “dead” the London financial district was at night.

As Mr Lovering – who was “proud” that his nephew was in London resolving the issue – continued to make payments into Byard’s account, the defendant told him he had been sacked from refusing to return to work until his had gotten the account reopened and his uncle’s money returned.

However, when Mr Loveridge eventually became suspicious and confided in his sister, Byard’s mother, the defendant’s lies “unravelled”.

Mr Loveridge, 65, a retired NHS worker of 47 years, reading out a statement in court and addressing his nephew directly, told him: “Lee, this is the last time I want to see or speak to you.

"I do not think you have the capacity to understand what you have put us through because I do not believe you know the difference between right and wrong.

"I will never forgive you until the day I die.”

Mr Loveridge described how he felt “totally ashamed and embarrassed” and felt like “an absolute idiot”.

He added: “In the clear light of day it was obvious – the chain of events were ridiculous. Sadly, I believed him. His actions were relentless.”

He said he had not told his wife about the loans at the time, however their dreams of travelling in their retirement were now over.

He was also considering taking part-time work to cover the debts.

Although Halifax had returned £63,315 of Mr Loberidge’s money, the rest was still unaccounted for and Byard had as yet provided “no explanation” as to where the £125,000 had gone.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Byrard: “What I have heard can only be described as an appalling breach of trust in respect of a man who had only ever wanted to help you.

"The more he helped you the more you took advantage. He is a man devoted to his wife and his job at the NHS for 47 years.

"A hardworking man who had taken steps to make sure his financial position was secure. You conned him and have left him broken financially.

"Your methods became bigger bolder – he was fleeced of £125,000 and has only got half of that back.”

Byard, of Mill Lane, Grassmoor, had four previous convictions for seven offences, including battery, witness intimidation, making off without payment and pubic order, the court heard.