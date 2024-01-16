Chesterfield war memorial worth thousands demolished for second time - as man arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A Chesterfield war memorial worth thousands of pounds was demolished when a driver rolled their car and smashed into it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed the driver of a VW Passat, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released on bail while enquires continue.

Unbelievably, this is the second time in the last two years that the memorial has been destroyed by a motorist crashing into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June 2022 the previous memorial was wrecked by a drunk driver during a late-night collision.

The marble cross can be seen in the photo lying 10 feet away, broken in two, while its base, inscribed with soldiers’ names, has been chipped during the collision

The WW1 memorial on Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe, had only been reinstated just in time for Remembrance Day this year when the latest crash took place – on Saturday (January 13).

Made of imported marble and worth thousands, the newest edition of the memorial stood at over five feet.

However it's marble cross can be seen in the photo lying 10 feet away, broken in two, while its base, inscribed with soldiers’ names, has been chipped during the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood a motorist lost control on a bend and rolled into the statue.

The car then continued past the memorial and was only halted from smashing into a home behind by a reinforced metal post.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said the force was called out to the collision at around 4.30am on Saturday.

The driver of the Passat was taken to hospital for what are understood to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, speaking about the newest memorial, said: “We had to wait until all the insurance was sorted and it was only replaced just before the poppy procession this year."

Norbriggs Road is used as a cut-through, said John, who added: "My primary concern is that this is the second time that the memorial has been destroyed."

Villagers are now planning on moving the memorial to a disused lay-by on Woodthorpe Road.

"It would be better to do that, re-wild the lay-by and put a bench in, rather than having the cross knocked over every five years or so,” said John.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Lee Rowley, commenting on the incident, said: “I'm not sure exactly what words to use on this - sad, frustrated and worrying all only cover it to some extent.

"It is particularly sad, frustrating and worrying given that the memorial had only recently been reinstalled following a similar issue several years ago.