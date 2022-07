Liam Nutt, 22, has been charged with drink driving and driving without due care and attention after officers were called to the scene of the collision around 10.40pm on June 30.

At the memorial on Norbriggs Road they found a Seat Ibiza had collided with the statue – however no other vehicles were involved.

Photo: John Kaye

It is not yet known when Nutt, 22, of Manor Drive, Brimington, will appear before magistrates.

