Police arrest four men after intercepting stolen Audi on M1 in Derbyshire
Officers arrested four men after pursuing a stolen vehicle along the M1 in Derbyshire.
On Monday, January 23, an Audi A3 stolen from South Yorkshire was spotted on the travelling along the M1.
Officers from the Derbyshire and Leicestershire Roads Policing Units worked together to intercept the vehicle, bringing it to a stop at Tibshelf.
The four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to South Yorkshire for further enquiries – and the car was seized.