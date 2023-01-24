News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest four men after intercepting stolen Audi on M1 in Derbyshire

Officers arrested four men after pursuing a stolen vehicle along the M1 in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
3 hours ago - 1 min read

On Monday, January 23, an Audi A3 stolen from South Yorkshire was spotted on the travelling along the M1.

Officers from the Derbyshire and Leicestershire Roads Policing Units worked together to intercept the vehicle, bringing it to a stop at Tibshelf.

All four occupants of the Audi were detained.
The four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to South Yorkshire for further enquiries – and the car was seized.