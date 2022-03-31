Police arrest drunk driver near Chesterfield who sped past officers at over 100mph

Police have arrested a drunk motorist after he was clocked by officers travelling at over 100mph.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:55 pm

At 3.20am on Wednesday, March 30, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that a Vauxhall Corsa had passed officers at “well over” 100mph in Matlock.

The driver was eventually stopped at Spitewinter, and was found to be drunk, as well as having no licence or insurance.

The motorist was arrested and will be charged when fit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The driver was stopped around 5 miles from where he was first spotted by officers in Matlock.

READ THIS: Drunk Chesterfield man threatened to stab police officers with a dirty needle