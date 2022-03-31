Police arrest drunk driver near Chesterfield who sped past officers at over 100mph

At 3.20am on Wednesday, March 30, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that a Vauxhall Corsa had passed officers at “well over” 100mph in Matlock.

The driver was eventually stopped at Spitewinter, and was found to be drunk, as well as having no licence or insurance.

The motorist was arrested and will be charged when fit.

