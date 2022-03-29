Drunk Chesterfield man threatened to stab police officers with a dirty needle

Ian Sloan, 48, was heard shouting and screaming on Crown Street in Clowne on January 1, 2022, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Emma Gilberthorpe said when police arrived Sloan refused to come to the door then “threatened to stab them with a dirty needle”.

After police used force to get inside the property Sloan “kicked out” then attempted to spit at police as they took him out to a van.

The court heard Sloan had 20 convictions for 41 offences.

Sloan’s solicitor Clare James said her client was “quite drunk” on New Year’s Day and did not remember the incident.

She added: “He can’t remember what has happened, however he accepts his behaviour was unacceptable.

“In terms of the spitting he does have false teeth and does not believe he would have spat at the officers.

“He admits to me this morning that he has suffered with alcohol issues - he has now stopped drinking.

“He has previously had issues in terms of drugs but he has addressed those issues.”

Sloan, of Crown Street, Clowne, admitted two counts of common assault of an emergency worker.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Sloan: “The circumstances of this incident are troubling but you didn’t cause much harm due the experience of the police officers.”

He was handed a 12-week curfew, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.