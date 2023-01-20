Police arrest drug driver and man wanted for knifepoint robbery after stopping car in Derbyshire
Police arrested two men – a drugged-up driver and a robbery suspect – after pulling a car over in Derbyshire.
Officers from the Alfreton and Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Teams stopped a Peugeot with two occupants on Friday, January 13.
In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “The driver was drugs wiped and tested postive for cannabis and was arrested for drug driving.
“The nervous passenger was wanted for a knifepoint robbery down in Derby.” Both occupants were subsequently taken into custody by SNT officers.