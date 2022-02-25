Police arrest Derbyshire driver with heroin and cocaine stuffed down his pants

Officers say the motorist caught their attention in the High Peak and they later saw him ‘desperately fidgeting towards his groin’.

A Derbyshire Road Crime Unit spokesperson said on Twitter last night: “Local vehicle heading into Buxton caught our attention.

Derbyshire police have arrested a driver after recovering heroin from his pants. Image: Derbyshire police.

"When pulled the driver started desperately fidgeting towards his groin.