Police arrest Derbyshire driver with heroin and cocaine stuffed down his pants

Derbyshire police have arrested a driver after recovering heroin from his pants.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:18 pm

Officers say the motorist caught their attention in the High Peak and they later saw him ‘desperately fidgeting towards his groin’.

A Derbyshire Road Crime Unit spokesperson said on Twitter last night: “Local vehicle heading into Buxton caught our attention.

"When pulled the driver started desperately fidgeting towards his groin.

"Suspected eighth of heroin and wraps of crack cocaine recovered from one’s pants. Seized and interviewed. Phone to be examined.”