Police arrest driver wanted for seven offences – after spotting him ‘cruising’ through Derbyshire
Officers stopped a driver in Derbyshire yesterday – and discovered that he was wanted for seven offences.
On Monday, October 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist in South Normanton.
A DRPU spokesperson said that the driver of this Mercedes had “triggered our automatic number plate recognition whilst cruising through the county.”
Officers later uncovered that the driver did not have a licence, and was wanted for a total of seven different offences. The DRPU added that he had “tyres to rival an F1 car.”
The motorist was subsequently arrested and his car was seized by the DRPU.