Police arrest driver wanted for seven offences – after spotting him ‘cruising’ through Derbyshire

Officers stopped a driver in Derbyshire yesterday – and discovered that he was wanted for seven offences.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 11:34am

On Monday, October 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist in South Normanton.

A DRPU spokesperson said that the driver of this Mercedes had “triggered our automatic number plate recognition whilst cruising through the county.”

Officers later uncovered that the driver did not have a licence, and was wanted for a total of seven different offences. The DRPU added that he had “tyres to rival an F1 car.”

The driver saw his car confiscated by DRPU officers.

The motorist was subsequently arrested and his car was seized by the DRPU.