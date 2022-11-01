On Monday, October 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist in South Normanton.

A DRPU spokesperson said that the driver of this Mercedes had “triggered our automatic number plate recognition whilst cruising through the county.”

Officers later uncovered that the driver did not have a licence, and was wanted for a total of seven different offences. The DRPU added that he had “tyres to rival an F1 car.”

The driver saw his car confiscated by DRPU officers.