On Monday, June 20, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit intercepted a vehicle in Old Whittington that was linked to the supply of drugs.

In a tweet, a DRCU spokesperson said: “A female passenger had a condom secreted inside her which contained a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs.”

The woman was arrested along with the driver. Officers then conducted a search of a premises linked to the pair – discovering and subsequently seizing an array of weapons.

