Derbyshire man arrested after string of burglaries across the county in just 24 hours

The first burglary happened in the early hours of June 6 at a home in Main Road, Ripley. Mobile phones, a purse containing cash and bank cards, a kindle fire and fishing tackle were reported as stolen.

At around 5am that day, a burglar in Pentrich attempted to gain entry to a house and car in Main Road, before stealing a bottle of milk from outside the property.

At around 5.30am, bank cards, mobile phones and a Nintendo Switch rucksack were taken from another house in Main Road. The bank cards were later used for transactions in Somercotes and Selston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglaries took place in a 24 hour spell across Amber Valley.

A further two burglaries were reported in Main Road on June 6 and 7. During one, a coat and a Swiss army knife were stolen, and the other saw a wheelbarrow filled with lead taken.