Derbyshire man arrested after string of burglaries across the county in just 24 hours

The first burglary happened in the early hours of June 6 at a home in Main Road, Ripley. Mobile phones, a purse containing cash and bank cards, a kindle fire and fishing tackle were reported as stolen.
At around 5am that day, a burglar in Pentrich attempted to gain entry to a house and car in Main Road, before stealing a bottle of milk from outside the property.
At around 5.30am, bank cards, mobile phones and a Nintendo Switch rucksack were taken from another house in Main Road. The bank cards were later used for transactions in Somercotes and Selston.
A further two burglaries were reported in Main Road on June 6 and 7. During one, a coat and a Swiss army knife were stolen, and the other saw a wheelbarrow filled with lead taken.
A 41-year-old man from the South Normanton area has now been arrested in connection with the incidents. On Saturday, June 18 he was released on police bail while enquiries continue.