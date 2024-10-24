Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A biker who failed a drugs test was arrested in Derbyshire and saw his bike seized – with police also uncovering a knuckle duster during a search.

Yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 23), officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a biker and seized his vehicle.

A team spokesperson said: “Reports came through last night of a suspicious motorbike being driven around the Matlock Bath area in a dangerous manner.

“After a quick area search, Officers located and followed the driver heading through Tansley, before conducting a vehicle stop in a safe location.

This knuckle duster was recovered by officers.

“After a chat with the driver of the vehicle, and reviewing previous intelligence on the individual, a stop search was conducted on the male – which led to the discovery of a knuckle duster.

“The male was placed under arrest for possession of an offensive weapon, and after a further drugs swipe, the driver tested positive for driving under the influence of cannabis – and was further arrested for the offence. The bike was also seized.”