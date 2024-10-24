Police arrest biker who failed drugs test in Derbyshire – seizing his vehicle after discovering knuckle duster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 23), officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a biker and seized his vehicle.
A team spokesperson said: “Reports came through last night of a suspicious motorbike being driven around the Matlock Bath area in a dangerous manner.
“After a quick area search, Officers located and followed the driver heading through Tansley, before conducting a vehicle stop in a safe location.
“After a chat with the driver of the vehicle, and reviewing previous intelligence on the individual, a stop search was conducted on the male – which led to the discovery of a knuckle duster.
READ THIS: Drivers face delays amid roadworks and closures on busy routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Bolsover, Buxton and Ripley – including A61, A617, A6, A515 and A6187
“The male was placed under arrest for possession of an offensive weapon, and after a further drugs swipe, the driver tested positive for driving under the influence of cannabis – and was further arrested for the offence. The bike was also seized.”