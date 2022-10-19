Police arrest 13 and uncover ‘large quantity’ of drugs, cash and deadly weapons in county lines raids across Derbyshire

During a week of action to tackle County Lines drug networks at the start of October, Derbyshire Police undertook a series of planned warrants and arrested 13 people – six of whom were later charged and remanded to court.

Two were arrested in Brunswick Street, Pilsley and three were taken into custody in Ilkeston Road, Heanor. A further three were arrested in West Park Court, Long Eaton, along with five individuals in Buxton – two in South Street, two in Bath Road and one in High Street.

A large quantity of Crack Cocaine, Heroin and other class A and B drugs were recovered, as well as £2500 in cash and a variety of weapons – including knives, a machete, knuckle duster and an axe.

13 people were taken into custody after a number of warrants were executed.

Work during the week also focused on community and business engagement, in a bid to raise awareness and encourage people to spot the signs of county lines activity.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, who leads Derbyshire Constabulary’s exploitation team, said: “We are really pleased to share, what is just a snippet, of the dedicated and ongoing work which our County Lines team and the wider force achieve throughout the year.

“County Lines is underpinned by the exploitation of vulnerable people, and we often identify hidden victims, who either lack the means or feel unable to make themselves known to the police. As such, proactive work around County Lines is essential to prevent more and more victims becoming entrenched within the business model of organised crime gangs.

“These gangs are ruthless and will use violence and intimidation, to achieve their aims, often bringing associated criminality to the communities they inhabit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Intensification weeks offer us the opportunity to shine a light on this type of crime and to raise awareness of the signs which the public may be able to spot in young people who are being exploited. These can include changes in behaviour, new friends, new possessions, skipping school and going missing.”

If you have concerns about the exploitation of a young or vulnerable person, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101