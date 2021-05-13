Police appeal trace jewellery stolen from Derbyshire home
Officers investigating a burglary at a home in Derbyshire are appealing to trace various pieces of jewellery.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 3:36 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 3:37 pm
The items, which include diamond and platinum rings and bracelets, were stolen from a home on Sandbed Lane, Belper, between 1am and 3am on Saturday, May 1.
Police said the burglar entered the property by smashing the back patio window.
They would like to hear from anyone who has been sold an item, or noticed them for sale.
If you could help, contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 21*242083.