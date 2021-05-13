Police appeal trace jewellery stolen from Derbyshire home

The items, which include diamond and platinum rings and bracelets, were stolen from a home on Sandbed Lane, Belper, between 1am and 3am on Saturday, May 1.

Police said the burglar entered the property by smashing the back patio window.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been sold an item, or noticed them for sale following the burglary in Belper

They would like to hear from anyone who has been sold an item, or noticed them for sale.

If you could help, contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 21*242083.

