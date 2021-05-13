Estranged husband filmed ex in bed at her Chesterfield home with hidden camera

Daniel Woods’ wife of seven years - from whom he was separated at the time - discovered the camera after he sent her footage of herself.

Prosecutor Sarah Haslam told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how police also found “items of her underwear” in Woods’ car during an investigation.

Ms Haslam said Woods, 35, also “intended” to place a tracking device on his alienated wife’s car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Woods’ wife discovered the camera after he sent her footage of herself

Over 50 missed calls from him were also found on her phone “over a very short period of time” between October 22 and 25 last year.

The court heard how police also found two knives during Woods’ car search.

Prosecutor Ms Haslam said the investigation came following previous call-outs to domestic rows when the couple were still together.

Woods, of Cinderhill Road, Nottingham, admitted stalking and possession of a knife.

His case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.