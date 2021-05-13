Estranged husband filmed ex in bed at her Chesterfield home with hidden camera
An estranged husband filmed his ex in bed after installing a hidden camera in the bedroom of her Chesterfield home, a court heard.
Daniel Woods’ wife of seven years - from whom he was separated at the time - discovered the camera after he sent her footage of herself.
Prosecutor Sarah Haslam told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how police also found “items of her underwear” in Woods’ car during an investigation.
Ms Haslam said Woods, 35, also “intended” to place a tracking device on his alienated wife’s car.
Over 50 missed calls from him were also found on her phone “over a very short period of time” between October 22 and 25 last year.
The court heard how police also found two knives during Woods’ car search.
Prosecutor Ms Haslam said the investigation came following previous call-outs to domestic rows when the couple were still together.
Woods, of Cinderhill Road, Nottingham, admitted stalking and possession of a knife.
His case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.