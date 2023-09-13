Police appeal to trace woman in connection with theft from store in Derbyshire town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft from a shop in Bakewell, with the alleged offence taking place on Wednesday, July 19.

Officers have released an image of a woman they wish to trace in connection with the incident – issuing a reminder that she could be either a potential suspect or a witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the woman that officers wish to identify.

If you recognise this individual, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 23*448751:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101