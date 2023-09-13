Police appeal to trace woman in connection with theft from store in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft from a shop in Bakewell, with the alleged offence taking place on Wednesday, July 19.
Officers have released an image of a woman they wish to trace in connection with the incident – issuing a reminder that she could be either a potential suspect or a witness.
If you recognise this individual, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 23*448751:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.