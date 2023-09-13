News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace woman in connection with theft from store in Derbyshire town

Officers have urged the public to help them trace a woman in connection with a reported theft in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft from a shop in Bakewell, with the alleged offence taking place on Wednesday, July 19.

Officers have released an image of a woman they wish to trace in connection with the incident – issuing a reminder that she could be either a potential suspect or a witness.

This is the woman that officers wish to identify.This is the woman that officers wish to identify.
If you recognise this individual, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 23*448751:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.