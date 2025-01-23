Police appeal to trace woman in connection with incident at Tesco store in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:38 BST
Police are attempting to trace a woman in connection with reports of a theft from a Derbyshire Tesco store.

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident involving a theft from the Tesco store on Rutland Street, Ilkeston.

A team spokesperson said: “We believe the female shown in this image may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Do you recognise her or have any information which could help us trace her?”

This is the woman that officers wish to locate.

If you can help officers with their investigation, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*27488:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

