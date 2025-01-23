Police appeal to trace woman in connection with incident at Tesco store in Derbyshire town
Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident involving a theft from the Tesco store on Rutland Street, Ilkeston.
A team spokesperson said: “We believe the female shown in this image may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“Do you recognise her or have any information which could help us trace her?”
