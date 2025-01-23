Girl taken to hospital after crash along busy Chesterfield road – with pensioner arrested on suspicion of drink driving

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

A pensioner was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a Chesterfield crash that left a teenage girl in hospital.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield – at 6.10pm on Monday, January 20.

A force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries – that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after returning a positive breath test.”

