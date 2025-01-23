Girl taken to hospital after crash along busy Chesterfield road – with pensioner arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A pensioner was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a Chesterfield crash that left a teenage girl in hospital.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield – at 6.10pm on Monday, January 20.
A force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries – that are not believed to be life-threatening.
READ THIS: £2.7 million scheme to slash number of discharges into Chesterfield waterway set to begin next month
“The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after returning a positive breath test.”