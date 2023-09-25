News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace woman in connection with Derbyshire town centre theft

Officers have urged members of the public to help them locate a woman in connection with a town centre theft in Derbyhsire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft that took place along High Street, Alfreton on Friday, August 11.

Officers have now released a photograph of a woman they wish to speak to in relation to this incident, reminding residents that the image could be of a potential suspect or witness.

This is the woman that officers wish to locate.
If you recognise this pictured individual, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*497357:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.