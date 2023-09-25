Police appeal to trace woman in connection with Derbyshire town centre theft
Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft that took place along High Street, Alfreton on Friday, August 11.
Officers have now released a photograph of a woman they wish to speak to in relation to this incident, reminding residents that the image could be of a potential suspect or witness.
If you recognise this pictured individual, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*497357:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.