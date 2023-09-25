Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 6am on Sunday, September 24, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to assist Derbyshire Police with a search for a young person near Curbar Edge.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Initial information stated that they had phoned a family member stating that they were lost, after which no further contact could be made.

“A duty team leader met up with the informants at the Curbar Gap car park to gather additional information, during which time a full team callout was made alongside additional support from Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England.

The casualty was located and transported to a waiting ambulance. Photo: EMRT