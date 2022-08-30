Police appeal to trace woman following theft in Derbyshire town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have released images of a female they wish to speak to in connection with a theft in the town.

Over £100 worth of items were stolen from Boyes, on Market Street, at 12.45pm on Monday, August 22.

Anyone who can help officers find this woman is urged to get in touch.

Anyone who recognises this woman, or has information which could help trace her, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 22000488270 and the name of the investigating officer, PC 15629 Waller:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101