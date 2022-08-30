News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal to trace woman following theft in Derbyshire town centre

Police are asking the public to help them locate a woman after an incident of theft in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:01 pm

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have released images of a female they wish to speak to in connection with a theft in the town.

Over £100 worth of items were stolen from Boyes, on Market Street, at 12.45pm on Monday, August 22.

READ THIS: Derbyshire driver caught watching YouTube on tablet while travelling down busy A-road

Anyone who can help officers find this woman is urged to get in touch.

Most Popular

Anyone who recognises this woman, or has information which could help trace her, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 22000488270 and the name of the investigating officer, PC 15629 Waller:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.