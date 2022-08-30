Police appeal to trace woman following theft in Derbyshire town centre
Police are asking the public to help them locate a woman after an incident of theft in a Derbyshire town.
The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have released images of a female they wish to speak to in connection with a theft in the town.
Over £100 worth of items were stolen from Boyes, on Market Street, at 12.45pm on Monday, August 22.
Anyone who recognises this woman, or has information which could help trace her, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 22000488270 and the name of the investigating officer, PC 15629 Waller:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.