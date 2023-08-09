Police appeal to trace woman after reports of dog attacking another dog and injuring owner at popular Derbyshire reservoir
Glossop Safer Neighbourhood Team are seeking information regarding an incident of a dog attacking another dog and causing minor injuries to the owner.
This happened on June 12 2023 at Bottoms Reservoir, Woodhead Road, Glossop – between 12.00pm and 12.10pm.
Officers have released an image of the person they wish to speak to, who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries into the incident.
If you have information about the incident or the owner of the offending dog, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*358436:Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.